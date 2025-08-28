Menu
Man killed, wife injured after music system glitch sparks ‘witchcraft’ accusation in Bihar

The police, as per a report, said that the mob forcibly shaved the couple's heads, paraded them with a garland of footwear, and smeared them with limestone paste.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 10:30 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 10:30 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharwitchcraft

