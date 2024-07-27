Man's intestines bulge out as Railway cops beat up passengers in Bihar

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rail) Gaurav Mangla said, "An inquiry has already been ordered to probe the matter... meanwhile, two cops were suspended after the incident. We are analysing CCTV footage and examining those who were present there when the incident took place."

Furkaan has been admitted to Muzaffarpur's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable, the officer said.