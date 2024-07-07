Many rivers touch danger levels in several districts of Bihar after heavy rain

"In Gopalganj and Sidhwalia, Gandak River is flowing above the danger mark of 62.22 metre (till 8 am on Sunday). Similarly, Kamla Balan River touched the danger mark in Madhubani, Lakhnaur and Jhanjharpur. Kamla River is also flowing above the danger mark of 67.75 metre in certain areas of Madhubani and Jainagar," the bulletin said.