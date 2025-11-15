<p>New Delhi: Around 100 of the 243 newly-elected MLAs in Bihar have serious criminal cases while 218 are crorepatis, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms.</p><p>Of the 243, the number of re-elected MLAs is 111 while women account for 29.</p>.<p>The ADR analysis showed 102 MLAs have serious criminal cases against them, with six facing murder charges, 19 attempt to murder cases and nine crime against women cases. </p><p>BJP has the highest number of MLAs with serious criminal cases at 43 followed by JD(U) with 23.</p><p>Among the crorepatis, JD(U) tops the list with 78 while BJP was a close second at 77. The total assets of MLAs Rs 2,192.93 crore.</p>.Post-poll rout in Lalu family: Daughter Rohini Acharya quits politics, 'disowns' kin.<p>MLAs: 243</p><p>Analysed: 243</p><p>Women: 29 (In 2020: 26)</p><p>MLAs and Criminal Cases</p><p>MLAs with Serious Criminal Cases: 102 (In 2020: 123)</p><p>- with Murder cases: 6</p><p>- with Attempt to Murder cases: 19</p><p>- with Crime Against Women cases: 9</p><p>BJP: 43</p><p>JD(U): 23</p><p>RJD: 14</p><p>LJP (RV): 10</p><p>AIMIM: 4</p><p>Congress: 3</p><p>RLM, CPI(ML)L, CPI(M), IIP, BSP: 1 each</p>.<p>Money Power and MLAs</p><p>Crorepatis: 218 (In 2020: 194)</p><p>JD(U): 78</p><p>BJP: 77</p><p>RJD: 24</p><p>LJP(RV): 16</p><p>Congress: 6</p><p>AIMIM: 5</p><p>HAMS(S), RLML: 4 each</p><p>CPI(M), IIP, BSP, CPI(ML)(L): 1 each</p><p>TOTAL Assets of newly-elected 243 MLAs: Rs 2,192.93 crore</p><p>Avg Assets: Rs 9.02 crore (In 2020: Rs 4.32 crore)</p><p>Re-Elected MLAs: 111</p><p>Avg Assets in 2020: Rs 4.88 crore</p><p>Avg Assets in 2025: Rs 7.46 crore</p><p>Growth in average assets: Rs 2.58 crore or by 53 per cent</p><p>Richest MLA: Kumar Pranay (BJP), Munger Rs- 170.81 crore</p><p>Poorest MLA: Murari Paswan (BJP), Pirpainti- Rs 6.53 lakh</p>.<p>Education </p><p>84: Between Class 5 and 12</p><p>147:Graduate and above</p><p>5: Diploma </p><p>7: Just literate</p>.<p>Age</p><p>38: Between 25 and 40 years </p><p>143: Between 41 and 60 years</p><p>62: 61 to 80 years</p><p>Source for all of the above details is Association for Democratic Reforms.</p>