<p>Chennai: In his reaction to the Bihar assembly election verdict, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday delivered a subtle message to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, especially the Congress – urging them to work on the ground until the last vote is cast and to focus on a clear political message that resonates with the electorate.</p> <p>At the same time, Stalin also criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the results do not whitewash the "misdeeds and reckless" actions of the poll body. In an X post, Stalin congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his "decisive victory" and wished him well for fulfilling the expectations of the people of the state, besides appreciating RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for his "tireless campaign."</p> <p>Surprisingly, Stalin did not tag Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in Bihar in the run-up to the polls, in his post. </p> <p>"Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled. The leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges," Stalin said.</p> <p>Reading between the lines, Stalin's message to his alliance partners, especially the Congress, is that they should intensify their efforts on the ground and prepare themselves for the challenges that come with fighting elections.</p> <p>The phrase — reading the message — is interpreted as a call for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance to respect the people's verdict, a landslide win for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, and to stop blaming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) alone for the outcome.</p> <p>Stalin did not stop at merely advising his colleagues but also called out the ECI. "The reputation of the ECI is at its lowest point. The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win," he added.</p> <p>Stalin's message comes amid repeated statements by Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu seeking more seats for the party in the 2026 assembly elections and demanding a share in power. There are also murmurs that the party should walk out of the alliance and court Vijay's TVK.</p> <p>DMK leaders told DH that Stalin's statement is a "larger message" to the Congress that it should understand that "we are fighting a bigger enemy (BJP)" and that the commitment should be unwavering.</p> <p>"The message was well thought out and is meant to make Congress understand that fighting the BJP isn't easy. While Mamata Banerjee and M K Stalin are able to defeat the BJP, why not the Congress? The answer is these parties are constantly working on the ground and hence they are able to taste success. That's what the Congress should understand," a DMK source said.</p> <p>Another source said the Congress should introspect to understand what goes wrong for the party in elections and work towards correcting those mistakes. "They are blaming the ECI alone and satisfying themselves. While calling out the ECI for its partiality, the Congress should also own its mistakes," the second source said.</p> <p>He cited DMK's multi-pronged approach towards the ECI's SIR in Tamil Nadu, with the party challenging the notification in the Supreme Court and fighting against it on the streets. "In principle, we are opposed to the exercise. When it is a reality on the ground, we have to prepare ourselves and be able to handle it. We can't keep blaming SIR and remain silent," the second source added.</p>