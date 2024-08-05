Nine Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, two injured in Bihar

"Preliminary investigation suggested that the victims did not take the dedicated route fixed for the Kanwariyas. The two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital. Both of them are out of danger. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

The DM said that the district administration has ascertained the identity of the deceased, who hailed from Vaishali and adjoining areas, and ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each have already been provided to the next of the kin of the deceased.

He said the matter is being investigated.

Rambabu Baitha, Sub-divisional Officer of Hajipur-Sadar, had earlier claimed that three people were injured in the incident.

During Kanwar Yatra, held in Shravan, a holy month for Hindus, pilgrims fetch sacred water from Ganga and other sources for pouring them over lingams in Shiva temples. They cover long distances from the water source to the temple either on foot or vehicles.