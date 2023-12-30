JOIN US
Homeindiabihar

Nitish Kumar has no intention of becoming PM, says JD(U) leader

On Friday, Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of the Janata Dal (United). The party made strong pitch to project the Bihar CM as the face of the anti-BJP I.N.D.I.A alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 01:44 IST

JD(U) leader Shrawan Kumar told PTI in an interview on Friday that Nitish Kumar has no intention of becoming the Prime Minister, and his only wish was to make the I.N.D.I.A alliance stronger and free India from BJP in 2024.

The political resolution that was approved by the party's highest decision-making body, the council, referred to Nitish as the "architect of Opposition unity" and urged the larger parties to make the Opposition grand alliance successful."

(With DHNS inputs)

(Published 30 December 2023, 01:44 IST)
