Nitish Kumar has no intention of becoming PM, says JD(U) leader

On Friday, Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of the Janata Dal (United). The party made strong pitch to project the Bihar CM as the face of the anti-BJP I.N.D.I.A alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



The political resolution that was approved by the party's highest decision-making body, the council, referred to Nitish as the "architect of Opposition unity" and urged the larger parties to make the Opposition grand alliance successful."