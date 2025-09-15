Menu
Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish Kumar in presence of PM Modi

Kumar was speaking at a rally in Purnea in the presence of Modi, weeks ahead of the announcement of assembly polls.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 12:34 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 12:34 IST
