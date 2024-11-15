Home
PIL petitioner seeks SC's nod to bring on record news reports on Bihar bridge collapse incidents

Ten incidents of bridge collapse have been reported in different districts of Bihar this year alone.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 13:13 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 13:13 IST
