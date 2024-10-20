Home
bihar

Protests in Bihar's Bhagalpur after idols found vandalised in temple

A large number of people gathered outside Sanhaula police station in the morning to lodge protest against the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:43 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 08:43 IST
India NewsProtestsBihar

