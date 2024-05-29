'Rahul ji has now had mutton twice': Tejashwi jokes during lunch with Congress leader

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of lunch with family and friends on social media, which has become the talk of town. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the guest of honour at the get together.
In the said video, Tejashwi candidly said that the Congress leader has had mutton two times now, possibly referring to the time when former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav cooked Champaran mutton for Gandhi and taught him its intricacies.
Tejashwi also referred to his pre-Navratra fish meal with Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani in the latest video, which was heavily criticised by the saffron party for having fish.
"Hey Sahani ji, your fish bones stuck in Modi-ji's throat?" Tejashwi was heard asking.
Rahul and Tejashwi had political discussions and lastly, the former said that it is time for him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to cook for the RJD leader.
Published 29 May 2024, 10:49 IST