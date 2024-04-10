RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav trolled for eating fish during Navratri

Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday faced backlash on social media after sharing a video of himself eating fish in a helicopter during Navratri.

The video, shared by Prasad on April 9, the first day of Navratri, showed him dining with Mukesh Sahni, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), while flying in a helicopter.

In the clip, Prasad and Sahni were seen enjoying fish and roti, with Prasad explaining that he eats quickly during election campaigns.