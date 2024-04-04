RJD rejects PM Modi's charge that party opposed Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal national vice president Shivanand Tiwary on Thursday expressed bewilderment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the party had "opposed" Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur, mentor of RJD's founding president Lalu Prasad.

The PM had made the allegation against RJD and its ally Congress at a rally in Bihar's Jamui district.

"The Congress-RJD combine has, at every opportunity, hurt the pride of Bihar. They had insulted Karpoori Thakur. When our government conferred Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur recently, they opposed it," Modi had told the rally.