Swatantrata Senani Express pelted with stones near Bihar's Samastipur, none injured

ECR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "Some miscreants pelted Swatantrata Senani Express with stones near Samastipur railway station when it reached the outer signal. The incident caused damage to the window panes of three coaches, including the pantry car. No one was injured in the incident. One person has been detained in connection with the incident." After some time, the train, which was departing Samastipur, left for Muzaffarpur railway station, he said.