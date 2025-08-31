Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of Maratha reservation campaign

Jarange-Patil, who dons simple white-shirt and white-trousers and saffron scarf has become an icon for the Maratha community.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 13:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 13:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us