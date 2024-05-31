This 'Berozgar Chaiwala' of Patna is serving tea along with a social message

A poster mounted on the front side of the mobile tea-stall also poetically extols tea consumption by stating 'Ye chai ki mohabbat tum kya jaano, har ek ghoont mein heen nasha hai' (What will you know of the love for tea, there is intoxication in every sip) while the tagline of the business which started last year reads 'Fikr mat kar, chai try kar' (Do not worry, try tea).