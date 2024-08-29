US citizen arrested for illegally entering India via Nepal border

"Further, he stated that he boarded a train from Anand Vihar Railway Station (New Delhi) on August 26 and reached Patna on the night of August 27. Further, he took a ticket from Patna to Sitamarhi in Maitri bus. He did not de-board at Sitamarhi and he reached Bhittamore-Jaleshwar check post on August 28 with the intention to cross international border and to reach Janakpur, Nepal", said Darad.

The IG said "as per information provided by him, he visited various countries (UK, France, Spain, Mexico and Canada). He has an Indian associate namely Ravi Singh, a resident of Punjab. Ravi Singh assisted him in getting an Indian SIM card. He stated that he is a trader of antique items, garments".

Chew was interrogated and handed over to the district police.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Manoj Kumari Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (SP-Sitamarhi), said, "A case has been registered against him and he has been arrested. He is being interrogated by police and we are trying to ascertain the identity of his associates".