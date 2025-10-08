<p>A section of Delhi-Kolkata highway has been occupied by a 65 km long queue of heavy vehicles, buses and cars in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a> for the past 4 days.</p><p>Traffic on the busy highway has come to a crawl after torrential rain hit Bihar's Rohtas district last Friday. </p><p>The flooded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highway">National Highway</a> 19 is littered with potholes, slushy stretches, and severe waterlogging that made driving almost impossible.<br></p>.<p>A truck driver who got stuck in Delhi-Kolkata highway told <em>NDTV</em>, “In the past 30 hours, we have travelled only seven kilometres. We pay tolls and taxes, yet we are stuck here with no help. There are no <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai">NHAI</a> officials or local authorities on the ground.” </p><p>Heavy vehicles, particularly trucks struggled to steady their tyres on the slippery surface, and as the traffic grew by time, it took 24 hours to cover only five kilometres.</p><p>This type of travel takes a heavy toll on the drivers. Moreover, many were also concerned regarding the delay in delivery of goods hitting their work and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business">business</a>.</p><p>The four-day-long traffic congestion took a toll on pedestrians, emergency services and tourist vehicles, and they are hoping for a relief in sight.</p>