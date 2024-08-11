Water enters Bihar assembly premises, minister's homes after heavy rain in Patna

Patna: The Bihar assembly premises, bungalows of several ministers nearby and several other places including hospitals in Patna were left water-logged following incessant rain in the state capital on Sunday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected various affected areas to take stock of the situation.

The city experienced 41.8 mm of rain that inundated majority of posh localities and low-lying areas, including Strand Road, Rajbansi Nagar, Boring Road, Bailey Road and Patliputra Colony, besides causing disruption of vehicular movement.