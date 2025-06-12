<p>Patna: A woman constable died and two other police personnel were injured in an accident involving a speeding car near Srikrishna Puri locality in Patna, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased constable has been identified as Komal (22), while those injured are Deepak Kumar (sub-inspector) and Awdesh Kumar (assistant sub-inspector).</p>.Bihar: Five boys paraded naked for stealing chocolates, shopkeeper among 3 arrested.<p>The incident took place on Atal Path in the early hours of Thursday, they said.</p>.<p>"Three security personnel posted with Srikrishna Puri police station were checking vehicles on the Atal Path, when the incident happened. While they were checking a car, another speeding vehicle hit it from the rear end, resulting in injuries to the officers,” said Patna SSP Awkash Kumar.</p>.<p>The injured security personnel were taken to the nearest hospital where the woman constable succumbed to injuries, he said.</p>.<p>The other injured policemen are undergoing treatment and their condition is reported to be stable, Kumar said.</p>.<p>Police have arrested two passengers seated in the car responsible for the accident, the SSP said.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway. </p>