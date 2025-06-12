Menu
Woman constable dies, 2 other policemen injured after being hit by speeding car in Patna

The deceased constable has been identified as Komal (22), while those injured are Deepak Kumar (sub-inspector) and Awdesh Kumar (assistant sub-inspector).
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 11:05 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 11:05 IST
India NewsBiharPatna

