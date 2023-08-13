Bill replacing CrPC says police can't handcuff everyone who's arrested

Last June, Karnataka High Court had ruled that no person, whether he is an accused, undertrial or convict, should be handcuffed unless the reason for the same is recorded in the case diary and/or the relevant record as to why such a person is required to be handcuffed.

In 2016, the Bombay High Court had directed the union territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to a newspaper editor for illegally handcuffing him in public and parading him on the streets.

The High Court had then awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation to Suprit Ishwar Divate, a law student who was handcuffed during the execution of a non-bailable warrant in a cheque bounce case.

The Supreme Court, which had formulated a process in 1995, on several occasions had made remarks on handcuffing.

In 1978, it said reckless handcuffing and chaining in public degrades, puts to shame finer sensibilities and is a slur on our culture. Two years later in another verdict it said, "to bind a man...is to torture him, defile his dignity, vulgarise society and foul the soul of our Constitutional culture".