Bill to set up State Disaster Response Force, Urban Disaster Management Authority to be introduced in Lok Sabha

The Bill also proposes to strengthen the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities and empower the NDMA and SDMA authorities to prepare the disaster plan at the national level and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee doing it.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the Bill also provides for the creation of disaster database at national and state levels. It also makes a provision for the constitution of the 'Urban Disaster Management Authority' for state capitals and large cities having municipal corporations.

The setting up of the State Disaster Response Force is aimed at strengthening the disaster response capability of states.

The fresh amendments to the existing Act come after a review with all stakeholders and states following "learnings from past disasters, and experience gained" during the implementation of the Act, it said.