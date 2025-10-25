Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Tension over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti on temple walls in UP's Aligarh

A case has been registered against eight individuals, Mustaqeem, Gul Mohammad, Sulaiman, Sonu, Allahbaksh, Hameed and Yousuf, the police said.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 11:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAligarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us