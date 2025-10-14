<p>New Delhi: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) will break ranks with other I.N.D.I.A. partners to join the Joint Committee of Parliament to examine the contentious Bills for removal of top political executives detained in jail for at least 30 days in a row.</p><p>Sources said NCP (SP) has conveyed its decision to major parties in the bloc. Earlier this year, NCP (SP) had not joined other I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties in the demand seeking a Special Session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror strike and subsequent Operation Sindoor.</p><p>Smaller parties like RSP and Muslim League were sent letters seeking their nomination for the panel on Monday with a deadline of Wednesday.</p>.Will join JPC on bills to remove PM, CMs: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar.<p>On Monday, I.N.D.I.A. leaders had claimed that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bills-for-pm-cm-removal-india-bloc-to-collectively-boycott-joint-parliamentary-committee-3762995">entire bloc will not be part of the Joint Committee</a> to examine the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Administration (Amendment) Bill have not been constituted so far though the motion was cleared by Lok Sabha on August 20 and a day later in Rajya Sabha due to Opposition’s non-cooperation.</p>.CPI(M) upset with Oppn parties for boycotting JPC without proper consultation.<p>There has been difference of opinion in I.N.D.I.A. over not participating in the proceedings of the Joint Committee with parties like CPI(M) preferring to be part of it and the Congress remaining divided over the issue while Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as AAP announcing a boycott of the panel individually.</p><p>CPI(M) has said that Opposition unity is important and that it would not be joining the Joint Committee.</p>