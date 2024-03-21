JOIN US
Homeindia

BJP appoints incharges for Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra

Last Updated 21 March 2024, 10:05 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday appointed its incharges and co-incharges for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will be the party's incharge and party national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar and Parvesh Verma the co-incharges for the parliamentary polls in Rajasthan, according to a party release.

For the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, BJP president J P Nadda has appointed Satish Punia as the incharge and Surendra Singh Nagar as the co-incharge.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has been appointed as the party incharge for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh and party leader Siddharth Nath Singh will be the co-incharge.

