<p>Allyship is a word that’s often used in gender debates - but what does it really mean? Who exactly is an ally?</p><p>An ally is someone who is not part of a group but is deeply engaged with the concerns of such a group. In conversations around gender, an ally is someone who bats for the concerns of the core group that needs support.</p><p>For instance, the group could be LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and other identities) and the ally could be anyone who doesn’t identify as LGBTQIA+ but advocates for the rights of these groups. </p><p>Then there is performative allyship, which has more to do with showing that you care for those in need of it and less to do with action.</p><p>Genuine allyship is all about using one’s privilege or influence in the best manner possible to advocate for the well-being of a group or individual. It is also a long-term relationship, where the ally supports and speaks for the rights and concerns of the marginalised group. </p>.<p>The word ‘allyship’ first found its place in the Oxford English Dictionary in the 1840s.The word ally has been described as a “person who helps or cooperates with another; a supporter, an associate; a friend.” Allyship, however, came to be used in its current modern sense only later. It was Dictionary.com’s word of the year in 2021.Apart from gender-related conversations, the word is also used in contexts such as black civil rights and workplace discrimination.</p>.<p><strong>How does one practice allyship?</strong></p>.<p>You can be a dependable ally if you follow the four As model that is widely accepted as effective: ask, acknowledge, act and amplify. This model boils down to active listening, empathising and being proactive in offering support. </p>.<p>(Decoded is a column that demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to-understand language.)</p>