BJP begins preparations to elect its next chief

<p>New Delhi: After securing a solid win in Bihar, the BJP now has its sights inwards — on its organisational changes. The party is now going ahead with preparations for its presidential elections.</p>.<p>Deliberations for the internal polls, which have seen some delay, picked up pace, with election in-charge K Laxman holding meetings with the senior leadership — including Union Home Minister Amit Shah — on the day of the Bihar election results. </p>.<p>BJP sources involved in the process said electoral colleges were being prepared across 29 states and Union Territories (UTs) where organisational elections had been completed. While the BJP’s constitution mandates that organisational polls must be held in at least 19 states for the process to continue, the process has been completed in 29 states and UTs so far. </p>.<p>A change in the top guard, however, is unlikely this year and is expected to happen only in the initial months of 2026.</p>.Power balance shifting in Bihar? Samrat Choudhary takes over Home portfolio from CM Nitish Kumar.<p>Four state BJP units — including those in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka — are yet to conduct the internal polling. The hold-up in UP is said to be some organisational work.</p>.<p>“The special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh will continue till the first week of December, and that is the party’s current priority,” a BJP leader told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>A leader said the party was also wary of starting something during the Uttarayana phase, which will conclude on January 15.</p>.<p>“The period is considered inauspicious, and given how the extensions for the party president have stretched, the leadership wants it done on a good note,” explained the leader. </p>.<p>While J P Nadda has been given at least two extensions, the focus is now on who will be the next BJP president.</p>.<p>While many names have been circulating in the last few weeks, there is a sustained buzz around a few leaders, including Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupendra Yadav.</p>.<p>The name of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, considered close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is also doing the rounds. </p>.<p>As per the party's constitution, an electoral college, which has leaders from the National Council as well as state councils as its members, chooses the BJP president.</p>.<p>The names of leaders are presented from various states by groups of 20 members of a state council, with the leader's consent.</p>.<p>Rules also mandate that the names of only members who have been with the party for 15 years can be proposed.</p>.<p>BJP leaders also said individuals can hold the party president’s post for two consecutive terms of three years each. </p>