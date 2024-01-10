BJP calls Congress 'anti-Hindu' for declining Ram temple consecration invite

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Congress was “anti-Hindu” for declining the invite to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The party fielded union ministers Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Puri to accuse the Congress of being against the idea of the temple.

Anurag Thakur, union minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth affairs and Sports, said that the Congress’s boycott of the event will lead to its boycott from the people.

“This is the same Congress which described Lord Ram as an imaginary figure, who spoke of rebuilding the Babri Masjid, who fielded advocates against Ram Lalla in the case. The Congress has always stood against Sanatan Dharam, opposed Ram Setu and alleged Hindus of fundamentalism – this development is not new. Today, when Congress has boycotted the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, it can be clearly seen that the people of India will also boycott them in the coming future,” Thakur told reporters.