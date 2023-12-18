BJP 'cash' in on Cong's ‘Donate for Desh’ gaffe as latter forgets to register domain!

A senior BJP leader, involved with the party’s digital imprint, told DH on conditions of anonymity that they saw a chance and they took it. “The first thing that you do when you announce a campaign is that you lock the social media accounts, and you book the related domains – whether it is .org or .com or .in. But the people within the Congress were sleeping, somebody saw it and bought it,” the leader said.

The leader said that this exposes the “stupidity” of the people associated with the Congress social media.

A senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said that tagline for the donation drive was “For a Behtar Bharat” and “Donate For Desh” was supposed to be its social media hashtag. “The BJP’s dirty tricks department is creating a non-issue,” the leader said.

The 'Donate for Desh' initiative comes at a time the Congress coffers' have depleted and it would need funds for Lok Sabha elections in April-May. The Congress said the programme is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ for raising funds for the non-cooperation movement.

Launching the programme, Kharge said, "if you just keep collecting money from the rich, then one will have to make policies and programmes according to their wishes. Our party has always been with the underprivileged, Dalits, adivasis, OBCs, minorities and upper castes. We want to help them."