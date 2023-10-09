Home
BJP crosses 21 million mark on X

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 21 million followers on X, higher than those of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party combined.
The BJP reached out to its supporters on Monday as it crossed the 21 million mark on X.

The BJP wrote on X, 'Building the 21st-century India, together!'

'Thanks and Congratulations, for we are a family of 21 million now!' the party added.

The Congress has 9.9 million followers on X, while the AAP 6.5 million and the Samajwadi Party 3.9 million followers.

The RJD has 1 million followers on X, JD (U) 235 K, DMK 915.8 K, BSP 74.4 K, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) 876.1 K and NCP 748 K.

(Published 09 October 2023, 14:50 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian Politics

