Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP defends Shah's remarks on Oppn VP candidate Sudhakar Reddy

'When you are standing for elections, your actions and your work will be under question.'
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 16:46 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsRavi Shankar Prasad

Follow us on :

Follow Us