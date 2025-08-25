BJP defends Shah's remarks on Oppn VP candidate Sudhakar Reddy

<p>New Delhi: The BJP defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on the Opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Sudhakar Reddy. Shah said that Reddy’s judgement outlawing Salwa Judum took back India’s fright against naxalism by two decades; his comments invited the ire of several judges and jurists.</p><p>BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the retired judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices who have written a letter on the matter have every right to do so. “He’s a retired judge and we respect all judges. Home minister Amit Shah has commented on his 2011 judgement on Salwa Judum because his judgement led to difficulties in the fight against naxalism,” Prasad said. </p>.Morality of Congress-led Oppn changed after 3 consecutive election losses in LS: Amit Shah.<p>“I wish to raise some fundamental issues about Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the Opposition’s candidate for the VP elections. When you are standing for elections, your actions and your work will be under question,” Prasad added. </p><p>He said, without naming anyone, a former chief justice and some judges had taken part in elections or had been elected to Parliament which had led to the Opposition raising questions. </p><p>“So, if Home Minister Amit Shah questions Reddy, what is wrong with it?” Prasad asked. He was indicating at the election of Ranjan Gogoi as Rajya Sabha.</p>