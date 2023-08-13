BJP gave RLD 'respect', any decision on forging alliance to be taken by leadership of both parties: UP minister

The minister also asserted the opposition bloc INDIA "will have no impact in Uttar Pradesh, and that the Congress is almost moving towards zero (seats). The BJP has 80 per cent of vote share, while the rest are fighting for 20 per cent."

On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's assertion that the BJP will be wiped out in the upcoming elections, Aggarwal said, "He had said it last time (2022 Assembly elections) as well. The seats, which he (Akhilesh) has currently, those (seats) will also not remain with him."

"People have come to know what type of politics is done by Akhilesh Yadav, what type of anti-social elements have joined hands with him. Even his own voters are unhappy with him," he claimed.