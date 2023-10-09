BJP preparing to 'change' India's Constitution, says Akhilesh Yadav

While addressing a joint meeting of officials of Samajwadi Baba Saheb Vahini and Samajwadi Party Scheduled Caste Cell here, the SP chief said, “BJP is depriving the backward and Dalits of their rights. It is eliminating jobs through outsourcing and does not want the caste census.”

"Only by conducting a caste census will everyone be able to get their rights and respect," the former chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his party.