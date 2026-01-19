<p>New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set the ball rolling for the election of its new president with top party leaders submitting nomination papers of Nitin Nabin, the party's 45-year-old working president, for the post on Monday.</p>.<p>BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a set of Nabin's nomination papers to K Laxman, the Returning Officer for the election, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.</p>.<p>Later, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state leaders submitted another set of nomination papers in support of Nabin, who was appointed as the working president last month.</p>.<p>Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nayab Singh Saini and Pramod Sawant were also present on the occasion.</p>.BJP to name new party chief on January 20; sources say Nitin Nabin likely to be elected unopposed.<p>Leaders from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and other states also submitted nomination papers in support of Nabin.</p>.<p>Nabin is likely to be elected unopposed as the BJP's 12th national president, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature.</p>.<p>The BJP national president is elected by an electoral college comprising representatives from the party's national council and state councils, with the process overseen by its national returning officer.</p>.<p>According to the BJP's constitution, any 20 members of the electoral college of a state can jointly propose the name of a person -- who has been an active member for four terms and has 15 years of membership -- for the post of the national president.</p>.<p>However, such a joint proposal should come from not less than five states where elections have been completed for the national council, it stipulates.</p>