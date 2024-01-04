BJP to hold cleanliness drive at temples to mark Ayodhya temple consecration

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said his party would engage in various activities, including cleanliness drives in temples, to mark the consecration of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy hit out at the Congress government in the state over its 'Praja Palana' programme of accepting applications from people with regard to implementation of the party's six poll 'guarantees' and also over the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking of the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, he said it is not an ordinary temple but a "modern symbol of our culture".

"It is also a symbol of unwavering faith of all sections of society in the country, especially the Hindus. It will become a symbol of our national spirit. It is a temple that will give confidence to the future generations. It is a temple that eradicates the wickedness of foreigners who attempted to hurt our culture, traditions, customs, unity and faith by attacking our country. It also bring us out of slavish mentality," he said.

The BJP has decided to organise cleanliness campaign from January 14-22 in pilgrim centres, places of worship, the Union Minister said.

BJP activists would do 'shram daan' (voluntary contribution to physical activity) in cleanliness drive. Local residents would be motivated to participate in the programme. Live telecast of the event at Ayodhya would be arranged in villages or localities in urban areas under the leadership of the local temple managing committees.