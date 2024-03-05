BJP's digital surge: Rs 30 crore spent on Google ads in nearly last 30 days

It is 38 times more than what they had spent in the same period during the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, when they had spent about Rs 79 lakh.

Also, the BJP ran 215 ads between Feb 1 and March 5 in 2019, compared to 12,634 ads between Feb 1 and March 5 in 2024

Clearly, the BJP has stepped up to try and capture the attention and votes of a population that is now chronically online. They have also caught on to the short video formats, since almost 75 percent of their ad money is being spent on videos.