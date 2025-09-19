<p>We’re used to seeing delivery boys show up on bikes or cycles, but a viral video recently crushed that expectation. In the clip, a delivery guy steps out of a popular off-road car, a Thar, to make a delivery in the night.</p><p>The man is wearing a yellow t-shirt that resembles a Blinkit uniform. </p><p>The incident came to light after a video was posted by an Instagram user Divya Srivastava. "@letsblinkit are you paying this much to your delivery boys for real?? Or @mahindrathar you are offering THAR in very cheap price nowadays," she captioned the reel on social media. </p><p>It opened with the Thar arriving outside a house, the delivery guy stepping out, and handing over the parcel. It also shows someone, who remains off the camera, collecting the order by pulling it up with a rope.</p><p>From the entire episode, what's creating the noise is the delivery partner ditching regular two-wheelers and using an SUV to complete his order. </p>.Thar crashes out of Delhi showroom, lands on road below.<p>The exact location where the incident took place is not reported.</p><p>It’s unclear whether he got a lift from the Thar owner or if the vehicle was his own and used for deliveries. Regardless of that, the video has definitely caught people’s attention and sparked plenty of reactions online.</p>.<p>"It must be the owner of the said branch (blinkit franchise program), who had to go near your place/some issue with the riders bike etc," one user commented. "Delivery wala apne dost k sath aya hai (Delivery person has come with his friend)," read another. "When you can’t pay emi," third user wrote. </p>