Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bomb threats to flights: Minor and isolated incidents, says Civil Aviation Minister

On Thursday, two international flights, one each of Vistara and IndiGo, were targeted in the similar manner.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 13:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 13:36 IST
India NewsBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us