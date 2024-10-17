Bomb threats to flights: Minor and isolated incidents, says Civil Aviation Minister

<p>Even as the bomb threats to flights of Indian airlines continued on Thursday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that action is being taken on these incidents, adding that 'these are all minor and isolated incidents.'</p><p>"Action is being taken on this. We can't comment on any kind of a conspiracy but from whatever little bit we know these calls are coming from some minors and pranksters. These are all minor and isolated incidents. There is no kind of conspiracy that we can comment on. From our side, we are going to see what best we can do. We are talking to the airlines, security agencies, within the ministry also. Consultations are going on," ANI quoted the minister as saying.</p><p>On Thursday, two international flights, one each of Vistara and IndiGo, were targeted in the similar manner.</p>