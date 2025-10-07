Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘Bombs its own people, sanctions genocidal mass rape’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC

India’s strong response in the council came after Pakistan, in its statement, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 05:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 05:44 IST
India NewsPakistanUNSC

Follow us on :

Follow Us