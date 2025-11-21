Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad High Court quashes rape case proceedings as accused, victim 'married long ago'

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh passed the order on the petition filed by accused Wasiullah and two others who sought quashing of the criminal case pending before a trial court in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 17:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Courtrape case

Follow us on :

Follow Us