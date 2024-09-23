BonV Aero creates world record for high altitude drone flight at 19,024 feet at Umling La Pass

Mumbai: India’s aerial mobility manufacturing startup firm, BonV Aero, has entered the International Book of Records for setting a new world record in high-altitude Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) technology.
The key supplier of heavy-lift UAVs to the Indian Army, completed a hover flight test at 19,024 feet, carrying a 30kg payload, setting a world record for UAV operations at high altitudes.
The test was conducted at Umling La Pass, Ladakh, the highest motorable mountain pass in the world.
BonV Aero's UAV platform lifted a 30kg payload and hovered at 19,024 feet with a maximum takeoff weight of 100kg.
This record-breaking flight, executed safely, marks a milestone in logistic UAV capabilities, especially in areas where helicopters, like the Cheetah, face payload limitations, according to a press release issued by Odisha-based BonV Aero.
"This world record is a moment of pride for us at BonV Aero," said Satyabrata Satapathym, Co-Founder & CEO.
For comparison, the Cheetah helicopter, used for high-altitude missions in areas like Siachen (12,000 – 18,000 feet above AMSL), is limited to carrying 20kgs at such altitudes.
BonV Aero's UAV platform has proven capable of flying with heavier payloads, opening up possibilities for transport and supply chain solutions in difficult and high-altitude terrains in the northern and eastern borders of the country.
"We believe this is the beginning of what UAVs can achieve at high altitudes. We could achieve this milestone thanks to our in-house R&D, design capabilities and the indigenous propulsion system," added Abinash Sahoo, Co-founder & CTO.
This platform has a variety of diverse use-cases including in the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Response (HADR) segment.
