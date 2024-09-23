BonV Aero creates world record for high altitude drone flight at 19,024 feet at Umling La Pass

Mumbai: India’s aerial mobility manufacturing startup firm, BonV Aero, has entered the International Book of Records for setting a new world record in high-altitude Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) technology.

The key supplier of heavy-lift UAVs to the Indian Army, completed a hover flight test at 19,024 feet, carrying a 30kg payload, setting a world record for UAV operations at high altitudes.

The test was conducted at Umling La Pass, Ladakh, the highest motorable mountain pass in the world.