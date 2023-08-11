Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, bringing end to Monsoon Session

The house also suspended the Leader of the Congress party in the LS Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the penultimate day of the session for “gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct.” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was also suspended.

The other highlight of the session was the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed after an acrimonious debate. The Bill sought to reinstate the transfer and posting of powers over the state bureaucracy to the central government.

Other important bills passed by the Rajya Sabha this session includes the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, and the Press and Registration Periodicals Bill. The government also introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

The upper House also suspended AAP MP Raghav Chaddha on the last day for “gross violation of rules.” Earlier, the House had also suspended AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

During 17 RS sittings, almost 45 hours were lost to disruptions. The House saw 63 per cent productivity.

Union minister for Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition did not agree to a discussion on Manipur in either of the Houses even when there was written consent from the government. “Even on days, the discussion was listed they did not come to the House,” Joshi said.

He also alleged that the Opposition changed goalposts. “When we agreed for a discussion under Rule 167, they asked for a discussion on Rule 267,” he said, adding that only urgent and immediate issues are taken under Rule 267.