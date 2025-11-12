Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Botswana's Boko lauds Indian Supreme Court, Tagore and teachers during meet with President Murmu

President Boko said the rulings of the Indian Supreme Court had "inspired" the jurisprudence of Botswana.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 15:34 IST
World newsDroupadi MurmuSupreme CourtRabindranath TagoreBotswana

Follow us on :

Follow Us