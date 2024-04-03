'Boycott MakeMyTrip' and 'Uninstall Goibibo' trends on Twitter amid privacy breach concerns

Travel websites MakeMyTrip and Goibibo are on the receiving end of backlash from social media site X (formerly Twitter) users since Wednesday morning. The hashtag 'Boycott MakeMyTrip' and 'Uninstall Goibibo' has been trending on the social media platform. Users have expressed their displeasure over privacy concerns about the safety of the private data of customers making bookings through travel websites.
These concerns surfaced following the filing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court, which requested that the Centre take action to safeguard data confidentiality for travel businesses.
However, the court dismissed the plea today, claiming that it had not received any representation from the Union of India. The court then directed the petitioner to file a grievance with the Union of India.
BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed the plea, claiming that foreign travel agencies gather not only the personal information of ordinary citizens but also that of legislators, ministers, Supreme Court and High Court judges, military personnel, civil servants, and their families.
According to the petition, Chinese investors possess all or a portion of a number of Indian businesses, which might jeopardise national security. The request also voiced concerns around the possible exploitation of residents' personal information, particularly their passport and Aadhar numbers.
(Published 03 April 2024, 16:45 IST)