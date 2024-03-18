BRS MLC K Kavitha moves Supreme Court challenging her arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging her arrest in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

This comes after her brother and BRS leader K T Rama Rao met her in custody on Sunday.

Official sources said KTR met Kavitha as per the permission granted by the court.

The 46-year-old MLC was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23.

Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Saturday produced before Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal.

The ED had sought her custody for 10 days.

It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)