Homeindia

BRS MLC K Kavitha moves Supreme Court challenging her arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 04:42 IST

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging her arrest in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

This comes after her brother and BRS leader K T Rama Rao met her in custody on Sunday.

Official sources said KTR met Kavitha as per the permission granted by the court.

The 46-year-old MLC was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23.

Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Saturday produced before Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal.

The ED had sought her custody for 10 days.

It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)

(Published 18 March 2024, 04:42 IST)
