BRS MLC K Kavitha moves Supreme Court challenging her arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging her arrest in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.
This comes after her brother and BRS leader K T Rama Rao met her in custody on Sunday.
Official sources said KTR met Kavitha as per the permission granted by the court.
The 46-year-old MLC was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23.
Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Saturday produced before Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal.
The ED had sought her custody for 10 days.
It is alleged Kavitha is a key member of the 'South Group', which has been accused of paying Delhi's ruling AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 18 March 2024, 04:42 IST)