BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along IB in Jammu

Last Updated 28 October 2023, 10:41 IST

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over the recent unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the International Border, officials said.

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, started around 8 pm Thursday in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector and lasted around seven hours, leaving a BSF jawan and a woman injured.

The protest was registered at a commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh, a BSF officer said.

(Published 28 October 2023, 10:41 IST)
