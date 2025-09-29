<p>New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday unveiled Decision Support System (DSS) designed to enhance decision making capability of Commanders at all levels.</p><p>The new system will help commanders to plan and execute operations based on informed decision-making through role-based access of the system via custom designed dashboards. </p><p>Apart from providing advanced GIS functionalities, the DSS integrates GIS platform with legacy operations, incident database and sensor feeds from the border, forming a Complete Operating Picture (COP) at the BSF headquarters, a statement said.</p>.BSF launches AI, GIS-powered command centre to tighten security along Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.<p>The DSS will operationally benefit BSF with facilities of Monitoring and Predictive and Trend Analysis which will further enhance capabilities of effective border management. </p><p>The system would be capable of performing AI/ML based operations on GIS & Legacy data for predicting smuggling hotspots, infiltration routes etc for better resource allocation and operational planning and execution, it said.</p><p>The DSS will be integrated in future with CIBMS, other Command Centres of BSF and also with GIS platforms of other security forces and organizations. </p><p>There are also plans of integration of mobile applications with the DSS for real time data collection and incident reporting. In its next phase, the statement said, the DSS will be integrated with other data sources like OSINT, big data and IMD data.</p><p>"The DSS will improve the BSF’s capabilities, enabling it to safeguard India’s borders and protect the national interests effectively, by helping commanders in decision making. Harnessing the technological solutions, BSF will be able to meet emerging threats of border security," the statement added.</p>