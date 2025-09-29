Menu
BSF unveils Decision Support System to boost operations

The new system will help commanders to execute operations based on informed decision-making through role-based access of the system via custom designed dashboards.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 13:25 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 13:25 IST
India NewsBorder security forceBSF

