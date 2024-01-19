Budget 2024 | Times when Finance Ministers delved into poetry during budget speech

“Yunaan-o-Misr-o-Rom sab mit gaye jahaan se/ Ab tak magar hai baaki, naam-o-nishaan hamara”— former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had quoted Urdu poet Allama Iqbal in 1991 as the then finance minister, and read to the House the Narsimha Rao government's landmark budget that liberalised Indian Economy with a slew of reforms. Iqbal's lines roughly translates to 'Old civilisations of Greece, Egypt and Rome have vanished from the earth. There is some reason why our civilisation is still alive.'

While Singh's Union Budget speech stands to be the longest to date, time and again, finance ministers from different governments have recited phrases from works of famous poets. Some have penned the verses themselves— to show the significance of the policies, or even, take a dig at the opposition.

Poetry is one such literary artform which weaves the intention and the emotions of any subject, living or dead— and makes a reader or a listener pay heed to the depth of the message. One such message was delivered in 2021 by the Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac as he presented the Budget of the Left Democratic Front government.

One such poems that Thomas recited while presenting the state budget read : "Oh let my dreams- Gently grow wings!- And therein blow the conch- The morning clarion- Of a radiant new age." These were the words written by K P Amal, a students of Class 7, of GHSS School from Kannampadi, Idukki.