Homeindia

Budget Session: Congress leaders to meet to chalk out strategy

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the Parliament strategy group at her residence at 5.30 PM.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 10:28 IST

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders would meet here on Wednesday evening to evolve the party's strategy during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The session started on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the houses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the interim budget on Thursday. Sources said the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the Parliament strategy group at her residence at 5.30 PM.

Top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, would be present at the meeting.

The party would evolve its strategy on how to corner the government during the short session that will continue till February 9.

This is also the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections.

(Published 31 January 2024, 10:28 IST)
India NewsCongressUnion BudgetParliament

