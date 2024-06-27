Budget to accelerate pace of reforms, take many historic steps: President

New Delhi: The first budget of the newly-formed NDA government next month will take "many historic steps" as well as accelerate the pace of economic reforms and lay a roadmap for 'far-reaching policies' and 'futuristic vision' of the government to make India the world's third largest economy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament since the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, she outlined the economic vision of the NDA government as well as highlighted achievements in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A stable government with clear majority is "a mandate that the work of making India a developed nation continues uninterrupted and India attains its goals", she said.